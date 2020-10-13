One more day of 60s, but it comes with rain chances

It was another beautiful afternoon with temperatures in the 60s, but it was likely the nicest we'll see in a while.

We also saw gusty winds again today, with gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour throughout the area.

Overnight, we'll see cloud cover increase ahead of a warm front that will bring us rain chances Wednesday. Although we could use more rain, we won't see widespread steady rain like we saw Monday. Instead most of us will likely only see between a trace and a few tenths of an inch.

Even though Wednesday won't be a washout, it will still be a dreary day with plenty of clouds. While we'll likely be able to make it into the 60s Wednesday afternoon, it will not be dry and sunny like today.

Wednesday will be another breezy day, where wind gusts will once again approach or exceed 30 mph. Winds will be from the south early in the day, becoming west and eventually northwest as a cold front moves through.

Behind that front, we'll see much colder air move in, dropping high temperatures into the 40s, effectively ending our stretch of above average temperatures.

During that time, we'll have to closely monitor timing of precipitation chances. With overnight lows below freezing and daytime highs in the 40s, it's possible we could see our first flakes of the season Friday or a wintry mix on Saturday.