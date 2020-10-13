Officials: Vote counting process likely to take longer than normal

(WQOW)- Wisconsin election officials say the timeline for November election results to come in will take longer than usual, both due to COVID-19, and the traditional vote-counting process.

During a webinar Tuesday afternoon, several officials predicted the ballot counting process will take longer due to an increased number of absentee ballots cast this year, and reduced staffing to count the ballots due to COVID-19.

On top of that, all election results go through three stages of certification by municipalities, counties and states, which officials say typically takes about a month to process.

"Taking time to make sure the ballots are counted properly and accurately is a good thing," said Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson. "It's appropriate, responsible, and I think people need to understand that it's not a cause for concern, it's a responsible course of action by professionals who care about their job."

Officials say any predictions that voters see on election night are not official until all votes are certified by the states.