Millennial Money: Use a crisis to build helpful money habits

Stimulus checks, paused student loan payments and the need to stay at home may have helped you cut back on your debt for the first time. Keep that momentum going and take control of your finances. First, capitalize on the money-saving techniques you’ve learned this year by setting a budget. If you weren’t a saver before but started socking money away during the pandemic, build on that new habit by automating your savings. Lastly, ask for help with understanding your finances. Credit counselors offer many services for free or at low cost.