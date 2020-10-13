LA’s newest firefighter, a robot, can go where humans can’t

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department has rolled out its newest firefighter _ literally. Its name is Robot Solution 3. Officials said Tuesday their department is the first in the nation to acquire such a firefighting robot. It’s a bright yellow, chunky, low-slung contraption on wheels, but don’t let appearances fool you. It can blast out 2,500 gallons of water a minute. More importantly, it can go into raging infernos where it isn’t safe for human firefighters to tread. It can push cars out of the way when battling freeway fires and even pull a trapped horse to safety.