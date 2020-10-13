Kwik Trip holding Open Interview Day on October 14

(WAOW)— The continued growth of Kwik Trip is leading the company to hold another one of its successful Open Interview Days this week.

The last event, held in August, resulted in the company hiring just under 800 individuals.

On October 14 from 10 am - 6 pm individuals 16 and older can walk into any store and receive an interview. This includes Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Tobacco Outlet Plus and Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery stores.

Physical distancing and facemasks are to be observed at all times during the Open Interview.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online before the event, and Kwik Trip says they are looking to hire individuals into part time, full time and leadership roles.