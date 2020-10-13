Greek man goes on trial for slaying of US scientist on Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 28-year-old man has gone on trial in Greece for the rape and murder last year of American scientist Suzanne Eaton who was killed on the island of Crete while visiting for a conference. Eaton, 59, disappeared on July 2, 2019, while attending a conference near the port city of Chania and whose body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II. Relatives said Eaton had gone for a hike when she was attacked. The defendant appeared in court Tuesday in the Cretan town of Rethymno, wearing a bullet-proof police vest.