GOP report pans Minnesota DFL leaders for protest response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A report by Minnesota Republican senators blames Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for their failure to control days of violent protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The Star Tribune reports that the61-page summary that was compiled after a series of summer hearings cites what Republicans believe was a slow response to an escalating situation and a hesitation to deploy additional law enforcement in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Floyd’s death sparked widespread protests against police brutality and racism around the world. More than 1,500 properties, were damaged or destroyed in the Twin Cities over several days. Senate Democrats described the report as a political document which they were given little time to review.