Former Barron firefighter sentenced in arson case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A former volunteer firefighter was sentenced Tuesday for intentionally setting several grass fires in Barron County.



Prosecutors reduced felony arson charges to misdemeanors, and Justin Cloud pleaded guilty to three charges of negligent handling of burning materials.

Judge Maureen Boyle put him on probation for two years, ordered him to do 30 days of jail or community service, and to continue mental health treatment.



The former Barron firefighter confessed to setting three fires in April and May. He responded to one of the fires with the fire department.