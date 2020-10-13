Field of Screams Ready To Scare To Safely

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Looking for a socially distanced scare? Stop by the Field of Screams.

The annual fundraiser for the Feed My People Food Bank has some new twists and turns this year to help keep you safely spooked.

"We're really committed to honoring the community order and keeping people safe. So we're asking people to wear masks when they're in the trail, and the barn and we're also asking people to social distance," Organizer Jodi Thesing-Ritter said.

Usually, the event, which has a new theme each year, only features the haunted barn, but to keep groups farther apart, they have added a haunted trail in their cornfield.

The fundraiser almost did not happen this year as no in-person events are allowed for the local 4H, one of the organizations that help put on the event. But the Mason Thesing-Ritter, 14, made sure it would still be available for the community to help a good cause.

"I decided to keep it going and have my baseball team do it and my brother's baseball team, do it this year," he said. "I was afraid if people didn't do it this year, they might not want to do it next year."

The teams get to design and execute the scares at the farm this year with their Field of Screams theme.

"It takes a lot of people to scare people for several days in a row. It's going to take a lot of extra work this year, so the boys are all just working really hard to promote the event as well as recruit friends to help them to scare people," Jodi Thesing-Ritter said.

This year the event runs from October 22-24 and 29-30 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is $12 or $10 with a nonperishable food item.