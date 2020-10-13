 Skip to Content

Eau Claire representative’s property vandalized

Emerson's home
Credit: Rep. Jodi Emerson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A state representative's house was vandalized with paintballs the other night.

Representative Jodi Emerson's home and political yard signs were hit with blue paintballs.

Eau Claire police say the case has been assigned to a detective and they are investigating.

In a statement to News 18, Emerson said to those who are stealing or damaging property, such as political signs on either side, that it's dishonoring to those who fought for people's right to voice their opinion.

