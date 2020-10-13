Court reinstates Texas limit on ballot drop-off locations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a limit on the number of ballot drop-off locations in Texas counties. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Monday issued a stay of a federal judge’s ruling on Friday that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order is a likely violation of a voter’s right to vote. Abbott’s order limits drop-off locations to one per county. The appeals court says Texas voters have been given 40 additional days to vote and that they have many ways to deliver their absentee ballots before Nov. 3, including by hand and by mail.