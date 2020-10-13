Bloomberg gives $500,000 to juice Dem turnout in Miami-Dade

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is donating $500,000 to juice Democratic turnout in Miami-Dade County. That’s a place where the party must bank a massive number of votes if it hopes to win the pivotal swing state of Florida. The donation could not only lift Joe Biden’s chances of winning the state, which would all but eliminate President Donald Trump’s path to victory. The effort to increase turnout could also improve the fortunes of Daniella Levine Cava, the Democratic candidate for mayor of the county, whose victory could have statewide as well as national implications. Though the county is a Democratic stronghold, Republicans have controlled the office for the past 16 years, giving them considerable sway over the way elections are conducted.