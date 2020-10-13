Amery man killed in UTV crash

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A UTV crash in Polk County last weekend killed a man and left another person with serious injuries.

It happened on Saturday, October 10 at 6:48 p.m. on 30th Avenue near Polk/Barron Street.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the UTV driver lost control and the machine flipped on its side and went into the ditch.

The passenger, Benjamin Frank, 38, of rural Amery was killed.

The driver was flown to a trauma center in Minnesota.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.