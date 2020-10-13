A look at local health orders across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) -The Wisconsin Legislative Bureau has created a document that surveys local government COVID-19 orders and penalties.

Among the local health orders established across the state following the Supreme Court strike down of Governor Tony Evers' Safer-At-Home order, at least 13 counties and 13 cities, towns, or villages have issued orders or resolutions that include penalties or other enforcement mechanisms for some or all of their provisions, such as mandatory masks or gathering limits.

The most common form of enforcement is fining: ranging from $10 to $1,000 across Wisconsin. However, the most common fines for individuals sit between $250 and $500. Five counties in Wisconsin allow imprisonment ranging from 10 to 30 days if someone does not pay their fine.

Of the 29 local governments included in the survey, only four did not utilize fines or forfeitures when it comes to enforcing mask use, social distancing, or gathering limits. The city of Eau Claire was one of those four.