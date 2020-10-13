21-year-old college student elected mayor of Alabama town

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — The new mayor of an Alabama town faces a couple of unusual challenges: Namely, going to class and doing his homework. Auburn University student Messiah Williams-Cole defeated an incumbent to be elected mayor of Camp Hill, Alabama. Besides operating the town of about 950 people, he’s getting ready to graduate in May with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. The 21-year-old led Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith by a margin of 259-156 in last Tuesday’s runoff election. He says he’s excited more than anything by the chance to serve. Williams-Cole is a Camp Hill native, and he says he’ll work out a detailed scheduled to allow him to both complete his classwork and serve as mayor.