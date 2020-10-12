Yoga class raises money for Fierce Freedom

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When local yoga instructor Bianca Winter was looking for a way to give back to the community, she decided to do so by hosting a yoga class to raise money for Fierce Freedom, a local non-profit that works to educate the community on human trafficking.

Sunday morning, two dozen people came out to Buffington Park to learn yoga from Winters, and all the money raised through the class, donations and a silent auction, was donated to Fierce Freedom.

"It's really cool to be here and to see the people that showed up and to work with Bianca on it," said Cat Jacoby, the program coordinator for Fierce Freedom. "Her heart just to help draw awareness to it and to raise money for us. It just feels amazing and we really rely on the partnerships of those in this community around us, and so it's an amazing feeling for sure."

Jacoby said the non-profit needs financial support in helping survivors be placed into safe housing and aid with other essential needs while they transition out of their former situation.



