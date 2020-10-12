Yet another Brexit deadline looms; trade talks in rut

BRUSSELS (AP) — British negotiators are at the European Union headquarters on Monday to start what has long been billed as another do-or-die session of talks on reaching a new trade deal. The divorce was settled at the end of January when the U.K. left the bloc. Now, the end of a transition period is drawing close and both sides have to decide what kind of trade deal, if any, they want. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long billed the two-day EU summit that starts Thursday as an ultimate deadline. The 27-nation EU is willing to go on until early November to craft a deal.