Vikings fall in Seattle again after late 4th-and-inches stop

The Minnesota Vikings overcame an ugly third quarter in Seattle and were inches from putting the game away with 2 minutes to go. The Seahawks stopped Alexander Mattison on a fourth-down run and responded with a 94-yard touchdown drive to retake the lead with 20 seconds left and beat the Vikings 27-26. After watching their 13-0 lead vanish after Dalvin Cook left the game with a groin injury, the Vikings delivered a remarkable response to the 21-13 deficit they faced late in the third quarter. In the end, Russell Wilson left them crushed once again.