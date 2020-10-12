UW-Eau Claire launches ‘Blugolds Care’ program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Students at UW-Eau Claire who contract COVID-19 now have an opportunity to get everyday tasks done with the help of the campus community.

The university's Housing and Residence Life office recently launched the 'Blugolds Care' program to connect students in quarantine and isolation with volunteers to help them complete essential tasks like grocery shopping or turning in homework assignments.

So far roughly 30 students and faculty on campus have registered to volunteer and program officials hope more sign up to help out the students in need.

"If our student is forced into quarantine and isolation, that is not a good feeling," said Ben Bechle, assistant director of housing and residence life at UW-Eau Claire. "We want to ensure to our families that contact us that we're doing absolutely everything we can to serve their student, and ensure that their health and safety are number one, but they are also staying connected with folks, and as a housing department, we can't do it alone."

Students who live either on or off campus that have either tested positive for COVID-19, or come in contact with someone who has, are eligible to receive assistance.

