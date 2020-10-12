Truck collides with tram in Zurich, 14 people injured

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a truck has collided with a tram in the Swiss city of Zurich, leaving 14 people aboard the tram injured. The accident happened on Monday morning near the Letzigrund soccer stadium in Switzerland’s biggest city. Police said that the truck driver apparently was reversing out of a construction site and collided with the passing tram. The collision left a roughly 13-meter (42-foot) gash in the side of the tram. Most of the injuries were light, including cuts and bruises.