Staying mild before temperatures tumble

After a wet start to our Monday, the sky cleared leading to a beautiful afternoon. We definitely needed the rain, which helped to make up for the nearly one inch deficit we were in for the month of October so far, and the three inch deficit in rainfall we've seen since the beginning of September.

It was also a breezy afternoon, as winds shifted to the northwest with gusts around 30 miles per hour. Eau Claire's highest wind gust so far today was nearly 40 mph.

As we head into Monday night, we'll see a mostly clear sky turn partly cloudy, with lows in the mid 40s. While there is a very slight chance for a spotty shower as another frontal boundary moves through, it is likely we will stay dry.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. Enjoy temperatures in the 60s while they are here, because temperatures are about to get much colder after the middle of this week.

Our next chances for rain arrive Wednesday, and after that is when we will see high temperatures plummet into the 40s, where we will likely stay through the upcoming weekend and into the start of next week. Overnight temperatures will likely drop below freezing, and we'll be on the lookout for what could possibly be our first flakes of the season.