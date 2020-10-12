Slovakia’s far-right leader sentenced to 4 years in prison

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The leader of a far-right party with seats in the Slovak parliament has been convicted of illegal use of neo-Nazi symbols and sentenced to four years and four months in prison. Marian Kotleba, head of the People’s Party Our Slovakia, was standing trial after he presented three poor families with checks for 1,488 euros in 2017. The number 1,488 has a symbolic meaning for neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Monday’s verdict is not final. Kotleba pleaded not guilty and can appeal. The country’s Supreme Court would decide on his appeal. Kotleba’s party has 17 seats in Parliament.