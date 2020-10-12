Shopping local: how it gives back to the community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Traditional shopping may never return; at least, according to a new forecast from eMarketer that predicts Americans will stick to shopping online, even after the pandemic has ended.

That trend, alongside financial hits taken during the pandemic, has local Eau Claire businesses and city officials sharing why they believe shopping local helps more than just store owners.



"When you shop local, you're not only supporting us as a business but you're also supporting the local makers that make the products," said director of The Local Store, Lindsey Quinnies. "So, it kind of has a ripple effect out when you do shop in a place like this because it supports the business, it supports the maker, it supports the local employees that work here."

In the City of Clear Water, the benefits of shopping local extend to the whole valley, because when you pay an area businesses, that area business pays it forward.

"Small and large local businesses help our community foundation so much as we focus on the greatest needs of the community," said executive director for the Eau Claire Community Foundation, Sue Bornick. "The additional support that the area businesses has helped, you know just for this year during the pandemic, we've been able to distribute over $612,000 in grants, which is amazing, through the Response Recovery Fund."

This means for every transaction, there's a worthwhile connection.

"Things that are made with intention, like the things that we sell and at other local businesses, really help form that connection and keep people together when they can't be as much," Quinnies said.



Local business owners added that the holidays typically bring in the most revenue of the year. So, if you don't feel like risking a late delivery of an online order, consider heading downtown to find that special gift.