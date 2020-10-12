Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests

DENVER (AP) — Police say a private security guard working for a Denver TV station was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests over the weekend. The gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon. The Denver Post reports the guard identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff was detained after the clash in which another man apparently slapped him and sprayed him with Mace. The wounded man later died at a nearby hospital. Authorities did not name him but family members identified him on Sunday as 49-year-old Lee Keltner. Jail records do not list an attorney who could comment on Dolloff’s behalf.