Rotary Club creates ‘invisible’ art throughout the city

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When the weather is overcast and rainy, like it was Monday morning, the day can feel a bit gloomy. But the Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club has come up with a way to spread some happiness on those dreary days.

The project is called "Rainworks." Several members of the rotary club gathered around town with stencils and invisible spray in hand to create artwork that is only visible when the sidewalk comes in contact with water.

So if you're out on a rainy day, you can enjoy a nice message, sing along to musical quotes, and even play a game of hopscotch.

Morning Rotary Club Treasurer Thomas Giles said that he's full of joy being given the opportunity to spread positivity across Eau Claire.

"It's nice to have some good news," Giles said. "As we were splashing the water on them and revealing them we had people going by that going 'whoa, that's really neat!' So, we were already getting comments on them while we were there and, it'll be interesting to find out if there's other comments that people make along the way."

The project began a week ago but the artwork will last for nearly two months.

