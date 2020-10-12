President Trump coming to Wisconsin this weekend

President Trump coming to Wisconsin this weekendNew
JANESVILLE (WQOW) - Two weeks after canceling a trip to Wisconsin due to having the coronavirus, President Donald Trump will be coming to the Badger State on Saturday.
The president's campaign announced he will be holding a fundraiser in Janesville on Saturday with donations beginning at $1,000.
Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Monday night in Florida, his first trip since his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Over the weekend, the president's doctor said he is no longer contagious for the virus.