President Trump coming to Wisconsin this weekend

JANESVILLE (WQOW) - Two weeks after canceling a trip to Wisconsin due to having the coronavirus, President Donald Trump will be coming to the Badger State on Saturday.

The president's campaign announced he will be holding a fundraiser in Janesville on Saturday with donations beginning at $1,000.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Monday night in Florida, his first trip since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Over the weekend, the president's doctor said he is no longer contagious for the virus.