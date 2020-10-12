Police: Eau Claire man had 2nd victim

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man charged last year with having sexual contact with a child now faces charges of raping a different girl.



Maxwell Munz, 19, is accused of taking a 14 year old girl for a ride in his car, going to an Eau Claire parking ramp, engaging the child locks on the car doors, and forcing himself on her. The girl said it happened in January 2019.



In May of 2019 Munz was charged with having sexual contact with a 15 year old girl. That charge was dropped in September 2020 after he successfully completed terms of an agreement with prosecutors.

Munz is due in court on the new charge on November 18.