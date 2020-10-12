 Skip to Content

Penguin Random House, PEN America team up to Book the Vote

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Gaiman, Anita Hill and Ann Patchett will be among the contributors to Book the Vote, an online initiative to provide information on the electoral system, voting registration and civic topics. Book the Vote is a collaboration among Penguin Random House, PEN America, the non-profit organization When We All Vote and the literary retailer Out of Print, which is owned by Penguin Random House. Book the Vote will include videos from Gaiman, Hill, Patchett and other authors and public figures, including Jennifer Egan, Susan Orlean and Alan Cumming.

