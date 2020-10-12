North starts contact days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire North Huskies are prepping for spring 2021 by holding contacts days at the school.

"Mostly what we're going to do is work on individual skill sets and attempt to maintain as much social distancing as we can," said Huskies head coach Andy Jarzynski. "At the same time, we will have some smaller team periods where we're able to try to install what we what to do in the spring, both offensively and defensively."

The players just happy for a chance at normalcy, after months of waiting.

"It's a big family out here," said senior linebacker Nathan Schindler. "We just get to play a game and forget about the important, big things in life you know and just have fun."

"Just to see everyone who you haven't seen for awhile, it just gets you excited and in a good mood," said Austin Opatz, another senior linebacker. "It gives me more of that passion back to come play."

The practices will run through October, giving the athletes some time for other activities.

"We're going to kind of encourage our kids to get into winter sports whether it's basketball, wrestling, swimming, hockey," said Jarzynski. "All of those sports, because we want our kids to flex and exercise those competition muscles that they haven't had the opportunity to do for the last few months."