Mother Cabrini statue unveiled in NYC on Columbus Day

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has observed Columbus Day by dedicating a statue of the Italian-American saint known as Mother Cabrini in lower Manhattan. The unveiling of the statue on Monday came a year after Cuomo announced that the state would commission a monument to the Roman Catholic nun who was canonized in 1946. It stands in a spot by the Hudson River with a view of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. St. Frances Xavier Cabrini was born in 1850 in what is now the Lombardy region of Italy. She immigrated to the United States in 1889 and went on to found schools, hospitals and orphanages. She died in 1917.