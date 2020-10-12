Missing U. of South Carolina student found dead near quarry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a University of South Carolina student who went missing over the weekend has been found dead near a quarry after a two-day search. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said rescue crews in Columbia found a body matching the description of Samuel Laundon on Sunday. Coroner Gary Watts confirmed Monday the body belonged to the 19-year-old sophomore from Cary, North Carolina. Police said Laundon was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday walking with friends in a neighborhood near the campus. Officials said the group got lost and Laundon jumped a fence. The university’s president said counseling services would be available to the campus community.