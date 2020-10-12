Minnesota Supreme Court to take up PolyMet mine dispute

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A dispute over the future of the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine goes before the Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday. The state Department of Natural Resources and PolyMet are challenging a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that canceled three major permits for the project. The appeals court ruled in January that the state agency should have conducted a trial-like proceeding known as a contested case hearing before it issued PolyMet a permit to mine and two dam safety permits. The court sent the case back to the DNR to conduct that proceeding, which could mean a lengthy delay.