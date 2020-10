PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man was killed when he drove his motorcycle into a ditch in Pierce County over the weekend.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, Michael Nelson, 60, of Minnesota was west on 170th Avenue, just north of Highway 35 near Bay City, when he missed a curve and went into the ditch.

Authorities pronounced Nelson dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.