Malaysia’s Anwar meets king in bid to form new government

KUALA LUMPUR (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was to meet the nation’s king in a bid to form a new government after claiming he had secured a majority in Parliament. Anwar said last week that he would present the monarch with “strong and convincing” documentary evidence of the support he has from lawmakers, which would allow him to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar spent about an hour at the palace Tuesday before leaving. He did not speak to reporters gathered at the gate. Muhyiddin took power in March after securing enough support in Parliament to unseat Anwar’s reformist alliance and has dismissed Anwar’s claim to a majority. Muhyiddin currently boasts a slim two-seat majority and has been grappling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition.