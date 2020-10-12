LIVE UPDATES: Sen. Feinstein says Barrett jeopardizes Obama’s Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (AP) - California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says "health care coverage for millions of Americans is at stake" in the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Feinstein was speaking Monday during the start of hearings for Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, says the president has promised to appoint justices who will vote to undo the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. The Trump administration is challenging the law in a case that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.

Feinstein and Democrats are expected to focus on health care during the hearings.

Feinstein still faces criticism for her comments during Barrett's 2017 confirmation hearing to be a federal judge. Feinstein had joined Republicans on the panel in asking Barrett about her Roman Catholic faith, but then went further by telling Barrett, then a Notre Dame law professor, that "when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you?

Republicans are pushing to confirm Barrett before Election Day.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing has begun as the Republican-led Senate is charging ahead to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with President Donald Trump's pick before Election Day.

Barring a dramatic development, Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm the 48-year-old conservative appellate judge to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.

In prepared remarks for the Judiciary Committee hearing, Barrett says the courts cannot "right every wrong."

The hearing is like no other with voting underway in many states and the country in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Republican senators on the panel have tested positive for the virus.