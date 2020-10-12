Health care law on line at court, but is it likely to fall?

WASHINGTON (AP) — To hear Democrats tell it, a Supreme Court with President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett could quickly get rid of the Affordable Care Act. That’s the law that gives more than 20 million Americans health insurance coverage. But that’s not the inevitable outcome of a challenge the court will hear Nov. 10, just one week after the election. Experts say the litigants have an “uphill battle” to have the court overturn the entire healthcare law. Democratic lawmakers still sounded alarm bells Monday, saying Barrett’s nomination puts protections for preexisting conditions at risk.