French PM refuses to rule out lockdowns as virus spikes

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex has refused to rule out further local lockdowns in France after French health authorities reported about 43,000 new infections over the weekend. The path of the virus is accelerating rapidly across the country and the situation in hospitals deteriorating by the day. Castex said “nothing should be ruled out when we see the situation in our hospitals.” Nine big cities, including Paris and Marseille, have now been placed under maximum virus alert as officials warn France is amid the much-feared second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.