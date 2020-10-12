EU warns of sanctions against Belarus leader Lukashenko

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning that it will slap sanctions on President Alexander Lukashenko and other Belarus officials if he fails to enter into talks with the opposition and order an end to the security crackdown launched after the elections. The EU has already imposed sanctions on 40 Belarus officials that believed responsible for violence against peaceful demonstrators, opposition politicians and reporters, as well as “misconduct” during the presidential election in August. In Luxembourg on Monday, EU foreign ministers underlined their policy of gradually expanding the sanctions if no progress is made, and said that “the EU stands ready to take further restrictive measures, including against entities and high-ranking officials, including A. Lukashenko.”