 Skip to Content

EU nations set to adopt common travel rules amid pandemic

New
7:27 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries are set to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate traveling across the 27-nation bloc. But a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. In addition to causing the death of thousands of European citizens and plunging the EU’s economy into recession, the coronavirus has also landed a blow to a cornerstone of EU citizenship: the free movement of people. The key measure that will be agreed upon Tuesday is a common map of infections sorting European regions into green, orange and red zones according to the severity of their coronavirus outbreaks.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content