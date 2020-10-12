Economics award caps week of Nobel Prizes

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The winner of this year’s Nobel Prize in economics will be announced Monday. It comes as much of the world experiences the worst recession since World War II because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The award caps a week of Nobel Prizes and is technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Since its establishment in 1969, it has been awarded 51 times and is now widely considered one of the Nobel prizes. Last year’s award went to two researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a third from Harvard University, for their groundbreaking research into efforts to reduce global poverty. The prestigious award comes with a 10-milion krona ($1.1 million) cash prize and a gold medal.