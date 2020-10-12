Eau Claire City Council hears from many opposed, some in favor of proposed health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A meeting lasting more than 3 1/2 hours on Monday was made up of public comment from dozens of Eau Claire citizens and from plenty of people who live outside of Eau Claire and even some who don't live in the county.

Eau Claire City Attorney Stephen Nick presented first on the topic saying the ordinance is legally sound and well thought out.

Nick said the proposed ordinance establishes a process for local emergency responses.

He said the order establishes a local procedure for local orders and ensures oversight by the Eau Claire City Council at all times. He added it does not expand the scope of current state law authority or continue mandatory orders if the council or Eau Claire County Board say no.

Assistant City Attorney Jenessa Stromberger said by having council and county board oversight it avoids giving too much power to a single non-elected person.

City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said a "no-vote" on the ordinance or tabling it, means her department would not be able to enforce the current public health order.

Some community members said the number of people impacted by COVID-19 in the community does not require a health order.

Jacob Gonzalez said the immunity of people, especially kids, should be the tactic used to combat COVID-19. He said his stance is not about a lack of empathy for people it is about looking at the entire picture.

Another community member asked "why and why now" the ordinance is being proposed.

Peggy Kincaid said an un-elected person should not be given such authority. She said Eau Claire has always prided itself in a "people-first community." Ordinances that are punitive and focus on fines hurt lower-income people she said.

Joshua Andrew also spoke against the ordinance. He said it should be an advisory order. "Trust your community to be responsible," Andrew said.

Rebecca Zimmerman said she is afraid of how the ordinance could impact schools. "The last thing we need is another barrier to in-person learning," Zimmerman said.

Kate Wilson spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance. She said during the pandemic she has learned why health orders are so important. She said it is important a health officer have the ability to act quickly during a public health emergency. She said having legislative oversight gives her added confidence.

Susan Miller from Fall Creek said the proposed ordinance is "unconstitutional" just like the governor's order was. She said the word "science" has been thrown around and there is science on both sides. She claimed some medical professionals have said mask use is dangerous if you are not sick. She said someone who has such power should be an elected official.

Next, the Eau Claire City Council will have the ability to take action on the proposed ordinance on Tuesday night.