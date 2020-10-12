Cuba relaxes coronavirus restrictions 7 months into pandemic

Havana (AP) — Cuba is relaxing coronavirus restrictions in hopes of boosting its economy. It allowed shops and government offices to reopen Monday, and it is welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in Havana. Face masks and social distancing remain mandatory. But authorities will no longer isolate those who have been in contact with suspected cases as the island returns to a semblance of normality. Monday’s relaxing of restrictions occurred the same day as Panama’s government welcomed international flights for the first time since March and reopened hotels, casinos, theaters and museums.