Convoy encourages voters to request fair maps

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - In Dunn County on Sunday, you may have seen cars, trucks and even a bus all decorated with signs. Those vehicles were driven by those involved in the League of Women Voters of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and Western Wisconsin for Non-Partisan Voting Districts.



Their goal was to ask residents to vote "yes" on an upcoming referendum regarding fair maps.

After the census every ten years, voting district maps are redrawn, and many of Sunday's participants said, a decade ago in 2010, those maps were gerrymandered to benefit Republicans. Now, these voters want a non-partisan group to re-draw the maps along county and geographic lines, not partisan ones.

The referendum on the November 3rd ballot in Dunn County does not hold explicit authority, but event organizer Jenelle Ludwig Krause said if it passes, it will send a clear and direct message that fair maps are what the people of Dunn County want.

"We have to make it happen, the people have to make it happen, no one is going to hand it to us," she said. "People in power like to keep the power, but if we the people of Wisconsin demand it, that's the only way we're gonna get change and that's the only way we're gonna get fairness."

Most Wisconsin counties have passed resolutions or referendums saying support 2020 redrawing of maps to be done by a non-partisan group.