Chippewa County woman charged for allegedly stabbing her husband

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Wheaton woman could spend the next 16 years in prison for allegedly stabbing her husband.

Karen S. Christenson, 67, is charged with 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County Court:

Deputies responded to the stabbing call on August 24 at a home in Wheaton.

There, deputies found the woman's husband sitting on the rear bumper of his vehicle putting pressure on a stab wound.

The victim said his wife did it because she said she was sick of him stealing her property.

He said Christenson then went inside their home and barricaded herself in.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the chest.

He said his wife had increasingly paranoid behaviors over the years and rarely went outside the home.

Later that day, deputies spoke to Christenson who admitted stabbing her husband with a six-inch blade.

She said she did it to protect herself.

Christenson is due back in court on October 13 for an initial appearance.