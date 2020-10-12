Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for allegedly posting pornographic images on county trails, roads

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man has been arrested in Chippewa County for allegedly putting dozens of pornographic pictures and other explicit notes on several trails and roads in the county.

David Lunemann, 60, was arrested on Friday.

The sheriff's office says the arrest comes after a four-year investigation.

More than 30 images of porn and homophobic notes about children were found on the Ice Age Trail, Hickory Ridge Trails, horse trails and county roads in Chippewa County.

The sheriff's office says the images were likely placed to harm the reputation of a local business, although no specifics of that were provided by the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, many children have participated in events on the trails in the past few years and have been exposed to the images and notes.

Formal charges have not been filed against Lunemann.