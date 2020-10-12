China denies Canadians ‘arbitrarily’ detained over Meng case

BEIJING (AP) — China is denying it “arbitrarily” detained two Canadian citizens in response to Canada’s arrest of an executive of technology giant Huawei. The denial by a foreign ministry spokesperson come days after China granted consular access to the two men for the first time since January. Canada on Saturday issued a statement saying it remains “deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities” of the two. The ministry spokesperson says China “firmly opposes the erroneous statements made by Canada” and reiterated its claim that the two are suspected of endangering China’s national security. China has demanded the release of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder. The U.S. is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.