Child abuse charge against Eau Claire daycare operator is dropped

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A child abuse charge against an Eau Claire daycare operator has been dismissed.



Sherri Schulner, owner of Sherri's Stay-n-Play in-home daycare was charged for an October 2018 incident. Investigators say a three year old girl suffered multiple fractures to her leg. Schulner could not explain how it happened. The child said "Sherri broke my leg", but could not provide more details.



Last week an Eau Claire County judge dismissed the case, after Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist moved to drop the charge, telling the court "continued prosecution is not in the interest of justice". We reached out to Ronquist for an explanation, but were told "no comment".