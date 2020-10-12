 Skip to Content

Badgers announce home opener will be a Friday night game

10:59 am College SportsTop Sports StoriesTop Stories
badgers

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin Badgers football is officially less than two weeks away.

The first game of the 2020 football season will come Friday, October 23 at Camp Randall against Illinois. It will be a 7 p.m. start.

The team tweeted the news on Monday morning.

The Big Ten season was delayed after initially announcing football would not be played this fall.

The Badgers are allowing fans to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves which will be placed in the Camp Randall stands for each game of the season.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content