Badgers announce home opener will be a Friday night game

MADISON (WQOW) - Wisconsin Badgers football is officially less than two weeks away.

The first game of the 2020 football season will come Friday, October 23 at Camp Randall against Illinois. It will be a 7 p.m. start.

The team tweeted the news on Monday morning.

The Big Ten season was delayed after initially announcing football would not be played this fall.

The Badgers are allowing fans to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves which will be placed in the Camp Randall stands for each game of the season.