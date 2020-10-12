Early rain turns to sunshine, warmer temp trend soon to expire

Monday morning started with a few rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. This much needed rain will continue to fall before breezy winds and sunshine returns Monday afternoon.

On and off rain will be possible through 9 am with clearing beginning from west to east through lunchtime. After 1 pm the sun will come back, but the winds will change and it will feel cool.

Rainfall amounts will be from 0.25'' to 0.75''. Isolated amounts could break over 1''. This rain is welcomed with Eau Claire's deficit is over 3'' in the negative since September 1st.

The warm front associated with this system has brought in breezy winds from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph and gusts have already reached 30 mph. As the cold front chases the warm front down, winds will shift to the northwest after the rain passes. Wind speeds will remain at 10 to 20 mph and gusts could again reach over 30 mph.

Our high temperature streak has reached 8 days in a row as we hit 62 degrees just after midnight Monday morning. Tuesday we may reach the low 60's which will be above Eau Claire's daily average of 60 degrees.

Come Wednesday, we'll be fighting hard to reach 60 and after some rain overnight into Thursday temperatures dive well below average.