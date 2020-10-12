1st Chippewa County resident dies from COVID-19

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - For the first time, a person who lives in Chippewa County has died from COVID-19.

“We are very saddened by the death of our community member. Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Angela Weideman, health director. “As we navigate through this hard and trying time, Chippewa County continues to work diligently with local, state, and national partners to coordinate our response to COVID-19.”

The health department did not disclose the person's age or if they had underlying health conditions. News 18 did ask for that information but the health department denied that citing family privacy.

A total of 1,474 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.